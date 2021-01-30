Tips and tricks on how to register for COVID-19 vaccination

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As vaccine distribution begins to reach the community, information on how to register and receive the shot are getting lost in translation. Although, the Winnebago County Health Department breaks down the process step-by-step to avoid feelings of frustration and confusion.

The first thing you’re going to do is visit the Winnebago County Health Department’s website. Then, you will be prompted to complete the application process. You’ll provide some general information, like your age, occupation and health conditions.

Once you complete the registration, check your email for confirmation. After that, the health department will notify you to set up your appointment. Medical experts are vaccinating all frontline workers and everyone over the age of 65, so that appointment confirmation could take up to a few weeks - or even months, depending on your age or health risk.

When you finally are asked to make an appointment, that’s the third and final step in the process. You will take the confirmation notice with you when you go to receive your COVID-19 vaccine.

While waiting to get your vaccine, experts remind the public to be patient. It will take time to vaccinate those in each phase and most will not be vaccinated right away. Wait for your turn. It is not first come first serve. There are many factors considered when deciding vaccination order. Understand there is no timeline. How fast the health department is able to move through the phases will be dependent on supplies, resources and number of individuals in each phase.

If you are still having difficulties registering, call the Winnebago County Health Department COVID-19 hotline: 815-319-6705.

