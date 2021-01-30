Stephenson County Chairperson Bill Hadley begins search for next coroner

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time in 25 years a Leamon will not be Stephenson County Coroner after Tim Leamon resigns from his position after being sentenced to probation on drug charges.

Stephenson County Chairperson Bill Hadley says Leamon sent him a resignation letter that says he wants to focus on his mental health and well being.

Hadley says he immediately appointed Deputy Coroner Duane Collman to the position and put together a selection committee to find the next coroner in Stephenson County.

On the committee is board member Andy Schroeder, Freeport Police Chief Matt Summers, Stephenson County Sheriff Dave Snyders, and John Burke who owns Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport. Hadley says he is confident in the committee and will place emphasis on choosing the best person for the job.

“I believe we’re going to have a good field of candidates though really anybody in the medical end of things that understand because they have a lot of medical stuff that you have to understand also and law enforcement is a huge help,” Hadley said.

“I think you need to be a caring person you’re going to see things that aren’t going to be very pleasant you need to be able to not talk about it but be able to relate to it and try and take care of the people,” Burke said.

Leamon’s resignation letter addressed the Stephenson County Board as a whole:

Leamon addressed the letter to the entire Stephenson County Board. (WIFR)

Hadley says he needs to appoint the next county coroner in March. He has to choose a Republican to fill the position because Leamon is a Republican.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserve