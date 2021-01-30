Rockford Park District announces Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition winner

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Park District announced The Band of Misfit Boys as the winner of the 2021 annual Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition Saturday afternoon.

State and high school teams gathered in Sinnissippi Park in Rockford, where they wrapped up the finishing touches on the sculptures. Judges spent two hours deliberating before they announced the winners, Keith Pliml, Man-Bear and Drake Perez.

They have been snow sculpting together now for about 4 years and they are going home with not one, but two winning titles. The judges gave them first place, and they also won fan favorite for their sculpture called “Hootie and The Blowfish.” The team said the idea was inspired based off a band they all listen to.

“Honestly, I was sitting on my couch drinking Moscal, staring at an owl on my mantel, and I just thought what if it had a pufferfish as a girlfriend. That’d be a weird relationship. We just kind of took it and ran with it from there. I think we probably actually put a lot more time on this and just cleaned it,” said The Band of Misfit Boys.

The Rockford Park District broadcasted the winners of this year’s competition on the Illinois Snow Sculpting Facebook live session.

The team said they had “Hootie and The Blowfish” playing while the people and judges casted their vote.

The snow sculptures will remain in the park as long as weather conditions permit.

