Rockford city leaders say they’ve met citizens’ requests from summer feedback sessions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Rockford makes some changes following a number of community feedback sessions last summer, and more could be on the way.

“We want to work toward long term meaningful change for our community,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

City leaders hosted a number of listening sessions over the summer to gather residents’ feedback about issues facing the community.

“From each one of those listening sessions we got really wonderful feedback from engaged citizens, created an action plan, and have been delivering on that for the last six months,” said McNamara.

Body cameras, use of force and police training were some areas of concern.

“We have approved body cameras in our budget for 2021, and we hope that every officer will be outfitted with body cameras by the middle of 20-21,” said McThis is good for accountability and transparency for officers and for the public.

