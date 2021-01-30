List of Stateline snow emergencies in effect due to weekend winter storm

(WIFR) - Due to a winter storm eying the Rockford region late Saturday and early Sunday, the entire region is under a Winter Storm Warning. For most of us, 5-9 inches of snow is likely with most of the snow falling before midnight Sunday.

Multiple municipalities have declared snow emergencies due to the winter storm, be sure to follow the rules and move your car to avoid a tow or ticket. Here is the list:

City of Rockford: Snow Emergency beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday. The odd/even parking ordinance is in effect. Saturday – Park on the even numbered side of the street at 8 p.m.. Sunday – Park on the odd number side of the street at 8 a.m.

City of Beloit: Snow Emergency goes into effect at 3 p.m. Saturday and continuing through 8 p.m. Sunday. Vehicles are prohibited from parking or standing on city streets during a snow emergency, according to Beloit city ordinance.

City of Freeport: Snow Emergency in effect Saturday through 8 a.m. Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Vehicles are prohibited from parking on city streets for a period of 72 hours. Vehicles shall be parked or standing on the “even-numbered” side of a street in the City on an “even-numbered” day of the month. Vehicle shall be parked or standing on the “odd-numbered” side of a street in the City on an “odd-numbered” day of the month.

City of South Beloit: Snow Emergency in effect at 4 p.m. Saturday through 8 p.m. Sunday. All snow and parking related ordinances within the city will be enforced.

City of Sterling: Snow Emergency in effect beginning at 12 p.m. Saturday until further notice. No parking on Snow Routes until all snow has been removed from the full width of the street. No parking in the Central Business District and in city parking lots from 1:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.. Odd and even parking restrictions will be in effect on all other city Streets. On the odd days of the month, you park on the odd-numbered side of the street; and on even days of the month, you park on the even-numbered side of the street. Odd and even days will be considered as beginning between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m.. You will not be ticketed between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m.

City of Morrison: Snow Emergency in effect at 3 p.m. Saturday through 8 a.m. Monday, February 1, 201 or until the snow has been removed from the full width of the streets. No parking on Snow Routes. Certain streets have been designated as Snow Routes and are posted as such with blue and white square signs. These routes include Lincolnway (Route 30), Jackson Street, Heaton Street, Winfield Street, Genesee Street, Genesee Avenue, Genesee Court, Illinois Route 78 (which includes parts of Wall Street, Clinton Street, and Portland Avenue), High Street and Academic Drive. No overnight parking in the Central Business District (CBD). The CBD is bounded by Lincolnway (Route 30) to the north, the Railroad Tracks to the south, Clinton Street to the east, and Orange Street to the west. Calendar Parking - No parking on all other streets as provided: On even numbered calendar dates, parking is allowed only on the even numbered side of the street. On odd numbered calendar dates, parking is allowed only on the odd numbered side of the street. This parking regulation starts each day at 8:00 am.

Village of Machesney Park : Snow Emergency in effect at 5 p.m. Saturday until further notice. No vehicles may park on roadways until streets have been cleared.

Village of Poplar Grove: Snow Emergency in effect at 4 p.m. Saturday until further notice. No vehicles may park on roadways until streets have been cleared.

Village of Roscoe: Snow Emergency in effect at 4 p.m. Saturday until 12 p.m. Tuesday, February 2, 2021. No vehicles are permitted to park on public streets and residential roads during this period.

Village of Winnebago: Snow Ordinance until 6 p.m. Sunday. Snow Ordinance is as follows - “No vehicles may park on any street located within the corporate limits of the Village of Winnebago after 2” inches of snow has fallen and will remain in effect until all streets are cleared”

