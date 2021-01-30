Advertisement

Harlem School District announces COVID-19 positivity threshold

‘In the event we are unable to adequately staff our buildings, individual schools may transition to remote learning for a period of at least ten days.’
Harlem High School
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - If the rolling positivity rate metric reaches 16 percent for three consecutive days, the Harlem School District will move to full remote learning for at least ten school days. 

“In the event we are unable to adequately staff our buildings, individual schools may transition to remote learning for a period of at least ten days,” according to the school district.

The Harlem Board of Education and the District administration will monitor the Winnebago County seven-day rolling positivity rate metric per the Illinois Regional COVID-19 Resurgence Criteria.

“As we continue to adapt and make changes during the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to share with our families and staff the information we are using to make decisions regarding transitions to and from remote learning. It is our hope that we can continue to offer families an in-person/remote/hybrid learning model for the remainder of the school year. With the safety of our students and staff as top priority, we are continuing to monitor the positivity rates within our county as well as the confirmed cases within our buildings. We must also monitor our ability to adequately staff our schools due to staff cases and quarantine requirements,” according to the school district.

Situational COVID-19 related incidents will be considered in conjunction with the Winnebago County Health Department for individual schools or the school district moving to full remote learning, according to an announcement Friday.

