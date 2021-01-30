FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy snow arrives late Saturday, several inches likely

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday has been declared a 23 First Alert Weather Day ahead of the second winter storm of the week that will bring several inches of accumulating snow to the Rockford region. This will create treacherous travel later Saturday with reduced visibilities and several slick spots likely on area roads.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for late Saturday and early Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Dry conditions will continue through the middle portion of Saturday with the clouds sticking around. Our temperatures will reach in the lower 30s for both Saturday and Sunday with the precipitation of the winter storm looking to begin later Saturday. Winter Storm Warnings have been posted for the entire region beginning at noon Saturday and continuing through the late afternoon or early evening Sunday.

Winter Storm Warnings have been posted for the entire Stateline ahead of the weekend winter storm. (Ethan Rosuck)

Snow will move in from the southwest, as our southern counties could start with a rain/snow mix before the system gets in on the cold air. As the late afternoon and evening goes, that’s when the turnover to widespread accumulating snow will occur. The most intense part of the storm will be Saturday night into the early overnight hours Sunday. It’s during this time where snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour are likely and gusty winds between 25-35 miles per hour will cause some blowing and/or drifting snow. Snow intensity will pick up quickly after onset, with snow-covered roads likely not long after onset.

The system will move in from the southwest, initially as a mix before turning to all snow. (Ethan Rosuck)

Saturday night is where the most heavy snow will fall. (Ethan Rosuck)

The winds will also aid in this, gusting to 25 to 35 mph, providing periods of very low visibility during the heavier snowfall. Consider altering non-essential travel for Saturday evening. (Ethan Rosuck)

The Peak intensity of the snowfall will be late Saturday into the overnight hours. (Ethan Rosuck)

This will especially be prevalent on rural more open roads and snow will quickly accumulate on all area roads. Be prepared for slick spots and a very busy night for snow plow drivers. We’d advise that Saturday evening into early Sunday that you postpone travel if possible. Otherwise be sure to go slow and allow lots of extra time to get to your final destination if you must be out.

Most of the snow will fall before midnight going into Sunday but most of us should finish in that 5-9 inch range for snowfall totals. Higher snowfall totals will be south and east of Rockford and remember this will be the heavy, wet snow that falls. The snow will ease as Sunday goes on but travel impacts will still be probable as roads will still be getting cleaned up.

Saturday Snowfall Potential

Confidence is lower about how long the snow will linger into Sunday. But Sunday will be where the lighter snow falls. (Ethan Rosuck)

Be ready for shoveling and to potentially use your snow blower. This will not be the biggest winter storm of them all but it looks likely that this will be the biggest snowfall of the winter season thus far for the Rockford region. The 23 First Alert Weather Team will provide team coverage beginning with 23 News Weekend at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The weather quiets down for a while at the start of next week. We’ll see sunny weather early along with temperatures near freezing. Late in the week, milder air near 40 degrees may result in rain showers rather than snow. Keep an eye on next Thursday for the rain potential.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.