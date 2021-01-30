Advertisement

Downtown Freeport businesses could receive renovation from grant program

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Businesses in downtown Freeport could receive a facelift from the City through a grant program that helps stores improve the front of their building.

The application is open until February 26, where businesses can receive up to $15,000 to revitalize and restore the first thing a customer sees, the storefront.

In 2020 three businesses downtown got the upgrade, one of which is owned by Chole Zuberbuhler and Zachary Peterson. They say the grant is helping them make their dream come true.

“I think it really makes a difference on the streets I mean you walk down Freeport and feel like a lot of the buildings feel kind of abandoned or maybe just run down so little things like this can add to the street view of Freeport,” Zuberbuhler said.

City of Freeport Community Development Coordinator Kirstin Hinds says there is interest from a few businesses but the city has not received an application for the program yet.

