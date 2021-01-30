Advertisement

Counterfeit $100 bills used at multiple Beloit businesses

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Beloit Police warn area businesses of counterfeit $100 bills being used throughout the community.

We are investigating several cases where subjects pay using counterfeit $100 bills and walk out of the local businesses...

Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Saturday, January 30, 2021

Multiple cases are under investigation by the department who says people will pay using a counterfeit $100 bill and walk out of the business with change. t he police encourage businesses to take preventative steps including inspecting the bill and using a marker. Police also direct owners to federalreserve.gov where you can find more tips to detecting counterfeit bills

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and two others seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday...
Two killed, two injured in three-vehicle crash on Highway 26
Rockford Park District announces winner
Rockford Park District announces Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition winner
State Patrol warns drivers to slow down and limit driving time when roads are slippery.
Latest snow emergencies, closings ahead of snowfall on Saturday
Saturday night is where the most heavy snow will fall.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy snow arrives late Saturday, several inches likely
The Janesville Police Dept. is investigating after a missing woman's body was discovered on...
Name released of missing Janesville woman found dead Tuesday

Latest News

Beloit investigation
Beloit investigation
Snow Sculpting winter
Snow Sculpting competition
pizza
Pizza delivery driver prioritize safety in inclement weather
Drivers prioritize safety when delivering in inclement weather.
Pizza delivery drivers prioritize safety in inclement weather
Stateline residents prepare for winter storm.
Stateline residents prepare for winter storm