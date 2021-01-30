Counterfeit $100 bills used at multiple Beloit businesses
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Beloit Police warn area businesses of counterfeit $100 bills being used throughout the community.
Multiple cases are under investigation by the department who says people will pay using a counterfeit $100 bill and walk out of the business with change. t he police encourage businesses to take preventative steps including inspecting the bill and using a marker. Police also direct owners to federalreserve.gov where you can find more tips to detecting counterfeit bills
