Counterfeit $100 bills used at multiple Beloit businesses

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Beloit Police warn area businesses of counterfeit $100 bills being used throughout the community.

We are investigating several cases where subjects pay using counterfeit $100 bills and walk out of the local businesses... Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Saturday, January 30, 2021

Multiple cases are under investigation by the department who says people will pay using a counterfeit $100 bill and walk out of the business with change. t he police encourage businesses to take preventative steps including inspecting the bill and using a marker. Police also direct owners to federalreserve.gov where you can find more tips to detecting counterfeit bills

