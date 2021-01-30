Chicago Public School students to return to class Monday, Chicago teachers union against decision

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday night, an angry Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces that there is still no deal with the Chicago Teachers Union over in-person learning.

The CTU does not want to return to the classroom over fears of the health of its faculty and students, but that’s not stopping Mayor Lightfoot from requiring all kindergarten through 8th grade students to be in the classrooms Monday with teachers at the school ready to greet them..

“On this day, the CTU leadership has failed and left us with a big bag of nothing.” Mayor Lightfoot said.

CTU fights back by staging a car caravan through the city to protest the CPS decision to return to the school buildings this week. The union says in-person learning at CPS is not safe, despite the city’s claims they have COVID safety covered.

“in our school community we have a significant number of families who were affected by death as well as entire households who got sick - and staff, so it’s a very scary situation that shouldn’t be taken lightly,” said Vanessa Saucedo, Pre-K teacher.

CTU proposes holding off on a return to the classroom until all CPS employees receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

