Boylan boys back to work preparing for basketball season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ask pretty much any high school athlete that had to wait months to find out whether or not they would have a season, and they would tell you how stressful it was. But all that stress and worry was lifted on Wednesday when the IHSA gave the go-ahead to resume sports.

Boylan is back in the gym quickly getting up to speed with just 10 days before the Titans’ first game. Brett McAllister enters his fifth year as head coach at Boylan. He said the team has been training in masks since the summer. McAllister said there’s a difference between training and getting ready for a game. But all-in-all he is just happy to be coaching his team.

“It was literally 0-60, where they were thrown, okay now you’re having a season, and basically go figure it out,” explained McAllister. “That’s a testament to our A.D. and the rest of them, in terms of how hard they’ve worked to get us into this position. Certainly, so excited for the school, for the kids in particular. For the seniors, just to have an opportunity to play some games and put the Boylan uniform on. That’s huge.”

