Advertisement

Boylan boys back to work preparing for basketball season

By Joe Olmo
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ask pretty much any high school athlete that had to wait months to find out whether or not they would have a season, and they would tell you how stressful it was. But all that stress and worry was lifted on Wednesday when the IHSA gave the go-ahead to resume sports.

Boylan is back in the gym quickly getting up to speed with just 10 days before the Titans’ first game. Brett McAllister enters his fifth year as head coach at Boylan. He said the team has been training in masks since the summer. McAllister said there’s a difference between training and getting ready for a game. But all-in-all he is just happy to be coaching his team.

“It was literally 0-60, where they were thrown, okay now you’re having a season, and basically go figure it out,” explained McAllister. “That’s a testament to our A.D. and the rest of them, in terms of how hard they’ve worked to get us into this position. Certainly, so excited for the school, for the kids in particular. For the seniors, just to have an opportunity to play some games and put the Boylan uniform on. That’s huge.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and two others seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday...
Two killed, two injured in three-vehicle crash on Highway 26
The peak intensity of the storm will be Saturday night.
FIRST ALERT: Next snow system arrives this weekend, several inches looking likely
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
State Patrol warns drivers to slow down and limit driving time when roads are slippery.
Latest snow emergencies, closings ahead of snowfall on Saturday

Latest News

In this picture from 2020, the Auburn girls basketball team celebrates winning its first NIC-10...
NIC-10 releases boys and girls basketball schedule for 2021
Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
For the first time in college, Byron natives Tony Eddy and Will White played against each other.
Best friends from Byron square off on the college court
Highland Community College hosted the junior varsity team from Clarke University, a NAIA school.
Clarke University vs. Highland, Men's Basketball - Jan. 28, 2021