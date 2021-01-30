Advertisement

Anna Miller Foundation provides lunch to healthcare works

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunday marks 4 years since 22-year-old Anna Miller died with Sarcoma and each year for the anniversary the Anna Miller Foundation partakes in an act of kindness.

This year the foundation dropped off lunch to healthcare workers at SwedishAmerican Hospital and stopped at Stateline police and fire departments to deliver Sugar Jones Cupcakes. Treasurer Justin Shumaker says she was the kindest person he ever knew so this is one way to keep her legacy alive.

“This was the exact type of thing she would have done. She always went out of her way to help others and be there for others and this is just a small little token to give back to the first responders who have given so much,” Shumaker said.

