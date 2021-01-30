Advertisement

Additional confirmed COVID-19 cases at Harlem High School

The numbers reflect both staff and students combined, including those participating in remote learning.
The Covid-19, or SARS-CoV-2 virus render(Storyblocks)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Harlem High School families and staff received a report that included the number of new positive COVID-19 cases for the week and a total number of cases at the school.

The numbers reflect both staff and students combined, including those participating in remote learning. Since Jan. 22, there has been one new case reported. The total number of positive cases since the start of school is 78.

“We are sharing this information with you out of precaution so that families and staff are informed of what is happening within the building.  Student and staff health and safety is our number one priority. We are continuing to follow all guidelines set forth from the WCHD, IDPH, and CDC. We encourage everyone to practice social distancing and remain six feet apart to the greatest extent possible, wear a face covering when in public, frequently wash hands and hard surfaces, and stay home if you are ill,” according to the Harlem School District.

