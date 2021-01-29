Winnebago Co. adds 49 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five deaths on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 25,641 on Thursday from 25,592 on Wednesday. The total deaths stand at 396 on Thursday from 391 stemming from COVID-19 as of Wednesday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 5.6 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 16,635 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

“With the introduction of the COVID-19 dashboards and additional data being provided at the County level, Winnebago County Health Department will discontinue producing its own daily and weekly reports on Friday, Nov. 13. Please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics,” according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 50 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. There is no change from Thursday’s report of 50.

