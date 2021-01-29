Advertisement

Veteran makes birdhouse replicas of real homes as a way to give back

By WJAR Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 12:30 AM CST
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) - One Massachusetts woman has decided to take on a new hobby by making birdhouses as a way to give back to her community.

The birdhouses are not your average birdhouse. These birdhouses are modeled after real homes.

Mary Standish has several birdhouses and bird feeders outside of her home and inside of her shed, she is carefully crafting another.

After having an operation on her foot this past spring, she turned a single project into a hobby.

Standish takes pictures of homes and mimics them for birds.

She begins by drawing up the plans and then carefully cuts the wood that will be used for the birdhouse.

Standish says that her hobby helps to pass the time since her husband and daughter passed away.

“It’s just something to keep my mind occupied,” she said.

Standish has been making birdhouses for her friends.

“They are just really happy with what I give them,” she said.

When others ask her to make one, she asks for a donation.

Standish gives the money to a local American legion and Operation Comfort Warrior, a program near and dear to her heart after having served in the United States Air Force.

“Each member of the service, we all do our part,” she said.

She plans to keep making birdhouses because it makes her “happy.”

Standish says the skill comes naturally because her father was a carpenter and she took art classes in high school.

Copyright 2021 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

