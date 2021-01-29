UW-Madison police chief bans ‘Thin Blue Line’ imagery
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin-Madison’s police chief has banned officers from using “Thin Blue Line” imagery while on duty.
The move by Chief Kristen Roman follows criticism on social media of a “Thin Blue Line” flag displayed at the police department’s office.
The flag, which resembles a U.S. flag but has a blue stripe, is considered a sign of police solidarity, but has also been criticized as a symbol of white supremacy.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Roman says the flag has been “co-opted” by extremists with “hateful ideologies” and that her department needs to distance itself from the imagery to build trust with the community.
