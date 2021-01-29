Two killed, two injured in three-vehicle crash on Highway 26

HARLEM TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are dead and two others seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday evening.

Just before 6 p.m. Illinois State Police responded to a traffic accident on IL-26 south of Scioto Mills Road just north of Freeport. District 16 Troopers responded to a three-unit crash involving a semi-truck. Officials say one car was traveling southbound when trying to pass several vehicles, but did not have enough room to make the complete pass. Police report the vehicle tried to get back in the southbound lane, but struck the other vehicle in the process. The car was then pushed into oncoming traffic before being struck by a northbound semi head on.

The driver and front passenger of the car hit were pronounced dead at the scene. Two rear passengers were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported from occupants of the other car or the semi.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time. The crash is still under investigation.

