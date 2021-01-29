Stephenson County Coroner resigns following drug charges

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly three months after winning reelection and almost two months since being sentenced to probation on drug charges, Tim Leamon has resigned as Stephenson County Coroner.

The 37-year-old has been serving as the coroner since replacing his father in 2016. Leamon was sentenced to two year probation in early December after admitting to having Oxycodone without a prescription.

“I am grateful and honored to have had the opportunity to serve the residents of this great county,” Leamon wrote in a letter of resignation on January 28. “In 2007 I returned home from Iraq and battled with my PTSD. This was under control until I learned of the loss of additional squad members and began to battle my demons once again. I feel that it is in the best interest to myself and my family to focus on my mental health and well-being.”

Stephenson County Board Chairperson William Hadley in a statement thanked Leamon for his service, and that Chief Deputy Coroner Duane Collman would be taking over on an interim basis.

A selection committee has been formed to find a permanent replacement for Leamon. The committee will be led by Stephenson County Board Member Andy Schroeder, Stephenson County Board Chairperson William Hadley, Stephenson County Sheriff David Snyders, Freeport Police Chief Matthew Summers and John Burke, the Funeral Director for Burke-Tubbs Funeral Homes in Freeport.

Interested applicants must be Republican, as that is the political party of the outgoing coroner. Persons interested in this position should submit a letter of interest and resume to 50 W. Douglas Street, Suite 1002, Freeport, IL 61032 or email to whadley@stephensoncountyil.gov.

The deadline to receive the required documents is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17.

