Advertisement

Stephenson County Coroner resigns following drug charges

The 37-year-old has been serving as the coroner since replacing his father in 2016.
Stephenson County Coroner Timothy J. Leamon pleads guilty to possession of a controlled...
Stephenson County Coroner Timothy J. Leamon pleads guilty to possession of a controlled substance after having oxycodone without a prescription.(WIFR)
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly three months after winning reelection and almost two months since being sentenced to probation on drug charges, Tim Leamon has resigned as Stephenson County Coroner.

The 37-year-old has been serving as the coroner since replacing his father in 2016. Leamon was sentenced to two year probation in early December after admitting to having Oxycodone without a prescription.

“I am grateful and honored to have had the opportunity to serve the residents of this great county,” Leamon wrote in a letter of resignation on January 28. “In 2007 I returned home from Iraq and battled with my PTSD. This was under control until I learned of the loss of additional squad members and began to battle my demons once again. I feel that it is in the best interest to myself and my family to focus on my mental health and well-being.”

Stephenson County Board Chairperson William Hadley in a statement thanked Leamon for his service, and that Chief Deputy Coroner Duane Collman would be taking over on an interim basis.

A selection committee has been formed to find a permanent replacement for Leamon. The committee will be led by Stephenson County Board Member Andy Schroeder, Stephenson County Board Chairperson William Hadley, Stephenson County Sheriff David Snyders, Freeport Police Chief Matthew Summers and John Burke, the Funeral Director for Burke-Tubbs Funeral Homes in Freeport.

Interested applicants must be Republican, as that is the political party of the outgoing coroner. Persons interested in this position should submit a letter of interest and resume to 50 W. Douglas Street, Suite 1002, Freeport, IL 61032 or email to whadley@stephensoncountyil.gov.

The deadline to receive the required documents is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Stephenson County Coroner Timothy J. Leamon pleads guilty to possession of a controlled...
Stephenson County Coroner pleads guilty to drug possession charges

Most Read

Two people are dead and two others seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday...
Two killed, two injured in three-vehicle crash on Highway 26
The peak intensity of the storm will be Saturday night.
FIRST ALERT: Next snow system arrives this weekend, several inches looking likely
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
State Patrol warns drivers to slow down and limit driving time when roads are slippery.
Latest snow emergencies, closings ahead of snowfall on Saturday

Latest News

Kindergarten students at Van Buren Elementary school in Janesville learn the day's lessons
Standardized testing back on in Janesville after a year of uncertainty
Freeport business
Downtown Freeport businesses could receive facelift from grant program
Stephenson County leaders begin search for next coroner
Stephenson County leaders begin search for next coroner
Business owners can apply for the grant that will help upgrade the front of stores in downtown...
Downtown Freeport businesses could receive renovation from grant program
Stephenson County Chairperson Bill Hadley says he has to appoint the next coroner by March.
Stephenson County Chairperson Bill Hadley begins search for next coroner