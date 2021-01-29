Standardized testing back on in Janesville after a year of uncertainty

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many parents were concerned that this school year would go down in history as a “lost year” for their children. But teachers in Janesville have been working to make sure that’s not the case.

“I wouldn’t describe it as lost. I would say it was challenging, for sure. We put a lot of things in place to make sure it wasn’t lost,” said teacher Amanda Malchow

Malchow says students at her school (Van Buren Elementary) have stayed face to face since the school year began – and that’s been a huge plus.

“Kids are very adaptable, and I think they’ve done a nice job,” she said.

But the big concern coming into this school year was students falling behind in their studies.

“We knew that the assessments and the data would show that the students aren’t where we want them to be,” said principal Stephanie Pajerski.

Pajerski expected to see students lagging a bit. The question then becomes how do teachers make sure students stay moving forward?

“That’s always been our number one focus is that we grow them,” she said.

Typically, students take three “STAR” (standardized test for the basement of reading) a year. It’s a nationwide assessment and the School District of Janesville uses it across the district, grades K-12. The test consists of literacy, reading, and math.

“Teachers and staff use this data to plan instruction that is a best fit for each student, at their level,” said Pajerski.

Students take three tests a year: one in January, one in the spring, and one in the fall. But because of the pandemic, the last time students in Janesville took the test was one year ago in January of 2020. Students are now taking the test in January of 2021.

“So, we wanted fresh information about our students to begin this year since it was outdated,” said Malchow.

“This is kind a of an exciting time because this is the first data that we have to really show the impact we’ve had on them yet this year,” added Pajerksi.

Pajerski says looking at the data will give her and her staff a chance to see where students are succeeding and where they need help.

“If we have a student or group of students that isn’t growing, the that’s time for us to reflect and look back ‘OK what have we done, what has worked, what hasn’t worked,” said Pajerski.

According to the latest information from the School District of Janesville’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 14 students and staff who are currently diagnosed with the virus.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.