St. Mary’s Hospital volunteer turns 100, gets COVID-19 vaccine

Clara Gerber has been a hospital volunteer for 33 years and has logged more than 1,600 hours of service.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital- Madison volunteer who just turned 100 last week came into the hospital Thursday to receive her COVID-19 vaccine, and received a very warm welcome.

Clara Gerber has been a hospital volunteer for 33 years and has logged more than 1,600 hours of service, with one of her favorite things being working in the gift shop, according to a news release.

On Thursday, volunteer services and patient registration staff members greeted Gerber at their main entrance and sang “Happy Birthday” to her. They also gave Gerber flowers and chocolate before she received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The hospital explained that Gerber has stayed healthy throughout the pandemic, spending most of her time inside her Madison apartment.

SSM Health also noted that Gerber’s time with St. Mary’s goes back even further than her service there. Gerber was a graduate of the 1946 class of the St. Mary’s School of Nursing.

