Some Stateline firefighters and EMS pass on COVID-19 vaccine for now

COVID-19 vaccines can now make their way into the arms of Illinois’ frontline workers, but not everyone is on board.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois frontline workers, including firefighters and EMS, are among the next group of people able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“In the EMS realm of our business we can’t escape the contact we have with patients that have either COVID symptoms or have complications because they’ve tested positive,” said Freeport Fire Deputy Chief Scott Stykel.

Some leaders find a good portion of their employees are hesitant to receive the vaccine. Stykel says 21 out of his 41 members got the shot.

“We’re not in a position to force our members to make that decision,” said Stykel. “That’s an individual decision that each of them has to come to on their own. "

The City of Beloit reports 24 out of its 57 fire personnel received the vaccine with 25 expressing interest. City manager Lori Curtis Luther says in part, “As a city we would like to see higher participation in COVID-19 vaccinations. However, we have made it optional for employees and our numbers appear to be in line with other agencies.”

