Rockton PD investigating after gas station robbery
The suspect had initially fled on foot northbound from the gas station.
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Area schools are on a soft lockdown after a man allegedly robbed a gas station in Rockton Friday afternoon.
Rockton police and surrounding departments are investigating a robbery at the Mobil gas station at 111 N Blackhawk Blvd. People are asked to avoid the area as of 1:33 p.m., according to the Rockton Police Department.
The suspect is a white man, 5 feet and 8 inches, in his early 30′s wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black mask. The suspect left in a small dark vehicle similar to a Honda Prelude.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.