Rockton PD investigating after gas station robbery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Area schools are on a soft lockdown after a man allegedly robbed a gas station in Rockton Friday afternoon.

Rockton police and surrounding departments are investigating a robbery at the Mobil gas station at 111 N Blackhawk Blvd. People are asked to avoid the area as of 1:33 p.m., according to the Rockton Police Department.

The suspect is a white man, 5 feet and 8 inches, in his early 30′s wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black mask. The suspect left in a small dark vehicle similar to a Honda Prelude.

Suspect in Mobil station robbery. White male 6 ' tall, 240 pounds. Left in small dark vehicle similar to Honda Prelude. Posted by Rockton Police on Friday, January 29, 2021

