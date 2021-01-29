Advertisement

Rockton PD investigating after gas station robbery

The suspect had initially fled on foot northbound from the gas station.
Rockton Police Facebook
Rockton Police Facebook(Rockton Police Facebook)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Area schools are on a soft lockdown after a man allegedly robbed a gas station in Rockton Friday afternoon.

Rockton police and surrounding departments are investigating a robbery at the Mobil gas station at 111 N Blackhawk Blvd. People are asked to avoid the area as of 1:33 p.m., according to the Rockton Police Department.

The suspect is a white man, 5 feet and 8 inches, in his early 30′s wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black mask. The suspect left in a small dark vehicle similar to a Honda Prelude.

Suspect in Mobil station robbery. White male 6 ' tall, 240 pounds. Left in small dark vehicle similar to Honda Prelude.

Posted by Rockton Police on Friday, January 29, 2021

