Rockford Public Library to partially reopen Monday

Via curbside pick up, face-to-face services will also be offered at all open locations.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Public Library plans to reopen several of its locations as early as Monday, Feb. 1 with some additional safety guidelines.

Guests can visit the Hart Interim Library and the East and Montague branches to check out materials and pick up holds. The Rockton Centre branch will continue to serve customers by appointment only.

“We can’t invite our customers to come and study here and work here the way we used to, but everyone understands we are trying to keep everyone healthy and safe,” Bridget Finn, Rockford Public Library Director of Marketing said.

The library’s Nordlof Center Performing Arts and Training Facility will also offer meeting spaces for 50 or fewer attendees.

