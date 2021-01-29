Advertisement

Rockford man wanted for 1st degree murder

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Zion Jones, 21, Rockford
Zion Jones, 21, Rockford(Rockford Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Zion Jones, 21 of Rockford, was charged with first degree murder after a fatal shooting on Sept. 26, 2020.

Rockford police were called regarding a gunshot victim near Auburn and Rockton. The victim, a 25-year-old man, was found to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized the murder charge against Jones and a warrant was obtained for Jones, who remains at large at this time.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Zion Jones, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

