Rockford Lutheran art students compete in snow sculpting competition for first time

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the 35th consecutive year, blocks of snow begin to turn into sculptures at Sinnissippi Park and there is a new team competing at the high school level.

“As their confidence builds their artwork builds,” Rockford Lutheran art teacher Greg Haut said.

Two freshman and two sophomores from Rockford Lutheran high school start their sculpture, with the goal of having fun and sending a message.

“The whole idea with our theme is growing into the change,” Haut said. “The world is changing, the classroom is changing, how we teach is changing.”

To make their sculpture art students from Rockford Lutheran cut, shave, and craft with tools they never have used before.

“We wanted something that we could manage to do,” Sophomore Olivia Stram said. “Learning how to cut and hit it at a certain angle so the piece won’t totally break off.”

The students start with a rough sketch of their idea, a clam holding a pearl. They quickly draw on the block of snow and start crafting the piece.

Haute says he already sees growth in his students.

“I told the students just be a sponge soak in the experience have fun we’re gonna learn what we can,” Haut said. “In my book, they’re already winners.”

Stram says time away from the classroom enhances her learning experience, and competing with her peers allows Stram to interact with classmates she may not have in school.

“Working together as a team and visualizing things, helping other people to visualize what I see and I want done to make the sculpture how we all want it to be,” Stram said.

Haute says he has high expectations for his students and their work, but already feels proud of the group and hopes they will compete again.

“It’s just an experience that they’ll never ever forget and I’m hoping they stick with me for the next three years because it will get more and more complicated,” Haut said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.