Rep. Maurice West hosts zoom meeting to discuss, support Illinois police reform bill

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rep. Maurice West (D-67th District) hosted a webinar to discuss his support of Illinois House Bill 3653, the police reform bill passed earlier this month.

Before passing, the bill was met with resistance by local police departments, feeling the bill was rushed through state congress and was not discussed with local police unions and departments. Local law enforcement opposed many items in the bill, such as the elimination of cash bail, stripping police funding, while also requiring all police in the state to purchase body cameras.

Rep. West voted in favor of HB 3653. Thursday, West held a Zoom webinar, discussing his vote with guests and answering questions from the public. West says his main concern is to address police misconduct.

“This is not an anti police measure, it’s not trying to say that policing is bad whatsoever it’s just to weed out the bad police so our good policing will be just fine.”

The elimination of qualified immunity was originally part of the bill, however it was removed before officially passing.

