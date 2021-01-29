Advertisement

Rep. Kinzinger unsure of party alignment

Now that the impeachment trial is on the Senate floor, Kinzinger says there’s not much else he can do.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:35 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Congressman Adam Kinizinger spoke about the continuing divide in the GOP, saying he isn’t sure his values still align with the Republican Party.

In an interview with CNN, Kinzinger says he is willing to lose his seat in the House over his vote to impeach Former President Trump. Earlier this month, Kinzinger was one of 10 Republicans to join House Democrats in voting to impeach Trump.

“You know talking about fighting basically harder than we ever have and all these different things,” Rep. Kinzinger said. “We’ve seen this is not the party I joined this is not the party you know that really is for conservative principals. So how do I feel about it I don’t know I just know this as a party we need to restore the integrity and really work to rebuild the trust of the American people which I think we’ve lost.”

Kinzinger went on to say at the time of the House vote, he didn’t feel pressure from the party, but said he remembers not knowing how many of his colleagues would join him in voting for impeachment.

