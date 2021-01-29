Police investigating attempted carjacking in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating an attempted carjacking from Thursday morning.

At 11:20 a.m., officers were sent to the area of Landstrom and Forest Hills Roads for a report of an attempted car hijacking. A car occupied by a man, woman and four-year-old child, was stopped at the intersection when an unknown suspect approached the driver’s door.

The suspect pointed a rifle at the man, and demanded that they get out of the vehicle. The man then exited the vehicle, and challenged the suspect, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The suspect ran off and the male victim chased him onto Montedera. While being chased, the suspect turned and fired one shot at the victim. The suspect continued fleeing and was last seen getting into the front passenger side of a silver SUV parked in a driveway before fleeing the area. There were no injuries reported.

The suspect is described as a Black man, between 19 and 23 years of age, 5′8′-5′11″ tall, thin build, goatee, wearing gray pants and gray hooded sweatshirt and a hat, according to the Rockford Police Department.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

