NIC-10 releases boys and girls basketball schedule for 2021

In this picture from 2020, the Auburn girls basketball team celebrates winning its first NIC-10...
By Joe Olmo
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As soon as the Illinois High School Association announced its updated sports seasons for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year, athletic directors around the state went to work quickly to put together game schedules for every sport. On Friday, the NIC-10 became the first in the area to release their boys and girls basketball schedules for the shortened season.

Games will begin on Tuesday, February 9 for both the boys and girls. All games will be played on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, with Frosh-Soph-Varsity triple-headers scheduled for each day, unless schools decide otherwise. Varsity games will begin roughly at 7:30 on weeknights, and approximately 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

The NIC-10 will be split up into two divisions. This applies for both boys and girls.

Division A

  • Auburn
  • Belvidere North
  • Boylan
  • Freeport
  • Harlem

Division B

  • Belvidere
  • East
  • Guilford
  • Hononegah
  • Jefferson

Each team will play a divisional opponent twice, and an opponent from the other division once, for a 13-game “regular” season. A 14th game is scheduled for Friday, March 12 as the “championship” game. The winner of Division A will play the winner of Division B, 2nd place in Division A faces 2nd place in Division B, etc.

Here is a look at the Boys schedule, the girls play the same schedule with the home and away teams flipped.

Boys NIC-10 Basketball Schedule 2021
Boys NIC-10 Basketball Schedule 2021(Hononegah)

Teams are required to practice and compete with masks on. Each school will have the option to allow up to 50 spectators per game.

