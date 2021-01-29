NIC-10 releases boys and girls basketball schedule for 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As soon as the Illinois High School Association announced its updated sports seasons for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year, athletic directors around the state went to work quickly to put together game schedules for every sport. On Friday, the NIC-10 became the first in the area to release their boys and girls basketball schedules for the shortened season.

Games will begin on Tuesday, February 9 for both the boys and girls. All games will be played on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, with Frosh-Soph-Varsity triple-headers scheduled for each day, unless schools decide otherwise. Varsity games will begin roughly at 7:30 on weeknights, and approximately 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

The NIC-10 will be split up into two divisions. This applies for both boys and girls.

Division A

Auburn

Belvidere North

Boylan

Freeport

Harlem

Division B

Belvidere

East

Guilford

Hononegah

Jefferson

Each team will play a divisional opponent twice, and an opponent from the other division once, for a 13-game “regular” season. A 14th game is scheduled for Friday, March 12 as the “championship” game. The winner of Division A will play the winner of Division B, 2nd place in Division A faces 2nd place in Division B, etc.

Here is a look at the Boys schedule, the girls play the same schedule with the home and away teams flipped.

Boys NIC-10 Basketball Schedule 2021 (Hononegah)

Teams are required to practice and compete with masks on. Each school will have the option to allow up to 50 spectators per game.

