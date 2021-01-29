Advertisement

Name released of missing Janesville woman found dead Tuesday

The Janesville Police Dept. is investigating after a missing woman's body was discovered on...
The Janesville Police Dept. is investigating after a missing woman's body was discovered on January 26, 2021.(WMTV-TV/nbc15.com)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Dept. continues to investigate the death of a 25-year-old Janesville woman whose body was discovered several hours after she was reported missing.

The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released her name Friday, identifying the woman as Haylee M. Jarrett. An autopsy has been performed; however, authorities are awaiting further tests before determining how she died.

A snow crew discovered Jarrett’s body late Tuesday afternoon in the 1100 block of Woodman Drive.

She had been reported missing approximately three hours earlier, having last been seen near Mayfair Drive and Hawthorne Ave.

On Wednesday, the police dept. stated it was investigating her death, but noted that investigators did not suspect foul play.

Anyone with information on this incident call their department at 608-755-3100, the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244 or CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and two others seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday...
Two killed, two injured in three-vehicle crash on Highway 26
The peak intensity of the storm will be Saturday night.
FIRST ALERT: Next snow system arrives this weekend, several inches looking likely
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
State Patrol warns drivers to slow down and limit driving time when roads are slippery.
Latest snow emergencies, closings ahead of snowfall on Saturday

Latest News

Kindergarten students at Van Buren Elementary school in Janesville learn the day's lessons
Standardized testing back on in Janesville after a year of uncertainty
Freeport business
Downtown Freeport businesses could receive facelift from grant program
Stephenson County leaders begin search for next coroner
Stephenson County leaders begin search for next coroner
Business owners can apply for the grant that will help upgrade the front of stores in downtown...
Downtown Freeport businesses could receive renovation from grant program
Stephenson County Chairperson Bill Hadley says he has to appoint the next coroner by March.
Stephenson County Chairperson Bill Hadley begins search for next coroner