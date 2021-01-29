More than 58K vaccinations in state, third day with record high

SPRINGFIELD (WIFR) — Illinois reported 4,156 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, 71 more deaths and the state set a new daily record for vaccine doses administered on Friday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said 58,357 doses of the vaccine were given out on Thursday, the third day in a row Illinois set a new record for inoculations.

Meantime, the statewide seven-day average case positivity rate in Illinois stands at 4.3 percent, tied for the lowest it’s been since Oct. 12. During the second surge of the pandemic in October and November, the state’s case positivity rate peaked at 13.2 percent on Nov. 13, and — other than a nearly two-week rise after Christmas — has dropped steadily ever since.

Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,120,528 coronavirus cases, including 19,138 deaths.

As of Thursday night, 2,735 virus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 532 in the ICU and 297 on ventilators. That’s the fewest overall hospitalizations from COVID-19 statewide since Oct. 25. Coronavirus hospitalizations in Illinois peaked 6,175 on Nov. 20, though there are still far more COVID-19 patients in the hospital now than at the start of the fall surge in early October, when the state was averaging about 1,500 hospitalizations per day.

So far, Illinois has received a total of 1,800,575 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and has administered a total of 887,845. The state is averaging 38,738 doses administered per day over the past week.

Here are the reported deaths from Friday:

- Bond County: 1 female 70′s

- Champaign County: 1 male 60′s

- Coles County: 1 male 60′s

- Cook County: 1 female 40′s, 1 female 50′s, 2 males 50′s, 1 female 60′s, 3 males 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 2 males 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 3 males 80′s, 1 male 90′s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 60′s

- Douglas County: 1 female 80′s

- DuPage County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 90′s

- Effingham County: 1 female 90′s

- Fayette County: 1 male 90′s

- Iroquois County: 1 female 90′s

- Kane County: 1 female 20′s, 1 male 60′s, 2 males 70′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s

- Kendall County: 1 male 40′s

- Lake County: 1 male 50′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- LaSalle County: 1 male 60′s

- Logan County: 1 male 50′s

- Madison County: 1 male 70′s, 1 male 90′s

- McHenry County: 2 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s

- Peoria County: 1 female 90′s

- Piatt County: 1 male 80′s

- Pike County: 1 male 60′s

- Randolph County: 1 male 80′s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 80′s

- Saline County: 1 male 70′s

- Shelby County: 1 male 90′s

- St. Clair County: 2 males 70′s, 1 male 90′s

- Stephenson County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 80′s

s- Tazewell County: 1 male 60′s, 1 female 80′s

- Vermilion County: 1 male 60′s

- Whiteside County: 1 male 70′s

- Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s

- Williamson county: 1 female 90′s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s

