Advertisement

Man fleeing troopers hits car, killing mother, 2 young kids

(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:20 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man fleeing Tennessee state troopers sped into a city intersection and slammed his truck into a car, killing a mother and her two young children, authorities said.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was chasing a truck driven by Michael Don Shepherd on Tuesday morning when Shepherd sped into the intersection in the city of Cookeville and struck a car driven by Amanda Chatman, the Cookeville Police Department said in a news release.

Chatman, 24, and her 3 and 4-year-old children were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Shepherd, 25, was arrested, charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and evading arrest, and booked into a county jail. It could not be determined immediately if he had an attorney who could speak for him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and two others seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday...
Two killed, two injured in three-vehicle crash on Highway 26
The peak intensity of the storm will be Saturday night.
FIRST ALERT: Next snow system arrives this weekend, several inches looking likely
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
State Patrol warns drivers to slow down and limit driving time when roads are slippery.
Latest snow emergencies, closings ahead of snowfall on Saturday

Latest News

Kindergarten students at Van Buren Elementary school in Janesville learn the day's lessons
Standardized testing back on in Janesville after a year of uncertainty
Freeport business
Downtown Freeport businesses could receive facelift from grant program
Stephenson County leaders begin search for next coroner
Stephenson County leaders begin search for next coroner
Business owners can apply for the grant that will help upgrade the front of stores in downtown...
Downtown Freeport businesses could receive renovation from grant program
Stephenson County Chairperson Bill Hadley says he has to appoint the next coroner by March.
Stephenson County Chairperson Bill Hadley begins search for next coroner