Latest snow emergencies, closings ahead of snowfall on Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Several communities in our viewing area are under snow emergencies as winter weather moves through the Rockford Region and beyond starting Saturday afternoon.

Due to anticipated weather conditions during the next couple days, the Director of Public Works has declared a “Snow Emergency” for the city of Rockford on Saturday at 8 a.m.

From 8 p.m. Saturday through 8 a.m. Sunday, there will be even side parking. Enforcement teams will be deployed throughout the snow event to ticket offenders. Odd side parking will be effective at 8 a.m. Sunday.

“In order for our crews to remove snow and ice from city streets, we must have the ability to safely and effectively maneuver a plow up and down our streets. If a snow or ice storm reaches the point that streets are becoming difficult to clear, city officials can declare a Snow Emergency,” according to the city of Rockford.

Contractors are scheduled to begin plowing residential streets late Saturday night, depending on storm timing and snowfall amounts.

“A Snow Emergency requires that vehicles be parked on the odd side of the street when the date ends in an odd number and on the even side of the street when the date ends on an even number. For example, on Jan. 5, you would park on the odd side of the street. If the snow emergency carries into the next day, at 8 a.m. your car should be moved to the even side of the street,” according to the city of Rockford.

Ahead of the anticipated snowstorm, the city of Freeport declared a snow emergency.

City leaders say with the possibility of 6 to 8 inches of snow over the weekend that residents are conscious of where they park their cars. The city asks that all vehicles be parked in driveways by 8 a.m. Saturday morning and to pay attention to odd/even parking until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

All central business district residents need to remove their cars from the street for a 72-hour period starting Saturday afternoon.

Any cars parked in the wrong spot will be towed at the owner’s expense. Homeowners must clear sidewalks within 12 hours from when the snow stops.

In Beloit, the snow emergency will start at 3 p.m. Saturday and last until 8 p.m. Sunday. During that time, all residents are advised not to park on the street and, instead, leave their vehicles in their driveway or in one of the city’s approved off-site parking lots.

“Beloit snow removal crew members rely on local residents to move the vehicles so they can clear snow from all streets during bigger snow events,” Beloit Public Works Director Laura Pigatti Williamson said, reminding everyone that the plow drivers will be out all night clearing the roads for drivers.

The city has a map of designated snow emergency areas and designated parking locations on its website.

The city of South Beloit has issued a snow emergency from Jan. 30 at 4 p.m. to expire Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. No parking on any street during a snow emergency, city ordinances within the city will be enforced.

A snow emergency was also declared for the Village of Machesney Park on Saturday at 5 p.m. Residents are asked to remove any vehicles from the roadway until the snow has ended and contractors have cleared the roadway of snow.

Violating this ordinance shall be subject to a fine of not less than $25 and not more than $100 and in addition, the vehicle constituting the violation may be removed and stored at the owner’s expense. Further information may be obtained from the Village of Machesney Park at 877-5432, or at the Winnebago County Sheriffs Police, Machesney Park Division at 877-5519.

Cherry Valley has activated a snow emergency and winter parking regulations starting Jan. 30 at noon. No vehicles are allowed to park on village streets for the duration of the winter storm warning, or until all streets have been cleared.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.