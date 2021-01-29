Advertisement

Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition underway at Sinnissippi Park

Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
ILLINOIS SNOW SCULPTING COMPETITION

The Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition is a free, family-friendly community winter event hosted by the Rockford Park District. The event brings teams from around the state to Rockford to compete for the right to represent Illinois in the U.S. Nationals Snow Sculpting Competition; there is also a high school division.

JANUARY 27-30, 2021

ADMISSION

Admission is free, but donations are welcome. Text RPDSnow to 50155 to donate.

VIEWING HOURS

Daily from sunrise until 10:30 pm. You may drive or walk through. Sculptures will remain up in the park after the event for as long as weather conditions allow.

Sculpting begins Wednesday for state teams, and Thursday for high school teams. Teams sculpt each day between 7:00 am and 11:00 pm. On Friday, state teams may work through the night.

Sculpting ends at 10:00 am Saturday, at which time judging will take place. The public is encouraged to cast their vote for the People’s Choice award between 8:30 am and 11:00 am Saturday.

Visit ilsnowsculpting.com for more!

This year, due to the pandemic an awards ceremony will not be held but the winners will be announced live on the Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition Facebook page Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 1:00 pm.

