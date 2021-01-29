Advertisement

Ill. encouraged to prepare for cold, snow this weekend

Charge your mobile devices before any storm.
Snow plow
Snow plow
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the threat of accumulating snow this weekend, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency is reminding Illinois residents to make safety a priority as a winter storm treks across the state.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is likely over portions of northern Illinois, with current forecast accumulations at eight inches or more. State and local emergency officials urge the public to take time now to prepare your family, home and vehicle for everything from a dusting of snow to a major winter storm.

“This weekend, if weather impacts your area, please take a moment to check on your neighbors,” IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said. “Forty-six percent of individuals expect to rely a great deal on people in their neighborhood for assistance within the first 72 hours after a disaster. Send a text or make a call to ensure they have everything they need to survive this winter storm.”

• Familiarize yourself with the various weather alert definitions, so you know how to keep your family safe;

• Build a home emergency kit with items such as a food, water, medications, NOAA weather radio, flashlight and spare batteries;

• Stock your vehicle with the emergency items such as a first aid kit, phone charger, blankets, extra clothes, jumper cables, kitty litter or sand, a flashlight and snow scraper in the event you must travel;

• Charge your mobile devices before any storm;

• Don’t wait. Communicate. Create and discuss emergency plans for you and your family;

• Winterize your home and take steps to prevent frozen water pipes;

You can stay ahead of incoming winter weather by following the National Weather Service in your area. More tips for staying safe at home and on the road are available in a Winter Weather Preparedness guide developed by IEMA and the National Weather Service. This guide is available, in digital form, on the Ready Illinois website here.

