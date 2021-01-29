Advertisement

Food truck event coming to downtown Rockford in spring

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:35 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While we’re in the middle of winter, it’s hard to imagine eating outdoors, but one downtown restaurant is already thinking of outdoor food events for the upcoming spring.

Abreo owner Paul Sletten is gearing up to host “Trucks and Tunes.” He said the city recently tore down a building behind his restaurant and now he wants to use that as an outdoor space for food trucks and live bands during the spring and summer.

Starting March 17, Sletten plans to invite other local businesses for the event that will take place one Wednesday a month. Sletten says the start date is symbolic.

“It’s one year since our industry got shut down and stay at home orders went into place so it’s an unofficial coming out party for everyone that’s been in lockdown and sheltering at home,” Sletten said.

