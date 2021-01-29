FIRST ALERT: Next snow system arrives this weekend, several inches looking likely

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another round of snow, the second storm of the week is heading for the Midwest after we finish the work week on a cold note. Confidence is increasing that a large swath of northern Illinois will see some accumulating snow.

The end of the work week Friday calls for more below normal temperatures, as high pressure continues to dominate the forecast. Clouds will increase late Friday night ahead of the next storm system that arrives here Saturday.

Saturday will start dry then the next system will move in from the southwest into northern Illinois. Our confidence on the timing is high as we are thinking snow will begin late Saturday afternoon into the early evening, with the peak intensity occurring Saturday night. The low pressure associated with this system will stay far enough south of us to keep most of the Stateline on the ‘cold’ side of the system, meaning that most of us will see accumulating snow.

However, it is still too early to talk about exact snow totals as there is still too much of a gap between the computer forecast models about snowfall potential. But much like Monday’s snow, there will be a cutoff on who sees the higher amounts and who sees amounts on the lower side. Hence our confidence on the snowfall totals is still low at this time. This will increase as the new forecast model runs come in especially as we get into Friday.

If you are far enough south, Lee County and places south into central Illinois it’s likely that there will also be a light icy mix in the works too. Initial projections show another 4-5 inches could call across the Stateline by sunrise on Sunday when the snow tapers off.

More details will be fine-tuned Friday ahead of the snow that arrives later Saturday and will continue through early Sunday. Expect travel impacts throughout that period and you will want to allow lots of extra time should you need to be out.

