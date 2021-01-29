Envoy pays monthly mortgage to two customers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two Stateliners who have been both helping and hurting during the pandemic received a huge surprise on Thursday.

A month’s break from their mortgage payments was the reward for two locals. Jefferson High School English teacher Frances Alyward-Allen and salon owner Jordan Ferro both have their mortgage payment and taxes taken care of for a month as part of Envoy Mortgages Gift of Home program.

The program is designed to show gratitude during a financially challenging time for its customers nationwide. Gift of Home recipients have been randomly selected from current Envoy Mortgage borrowers who have been giving back to their communities as military veterans, first responders, nurses, educators and small business owners.

“Skipping a month of mortgage will definitely put food on the table. We obviously have a new addition. Three kids now instead of just two. So this is a huge blessing,” Ferro said.

