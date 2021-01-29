Advertisement

Dunkin unveils Valentine’s Day menu

Dunkin' is making this Valentine's Day season extra sweet!
Dunkin' is making this Valentine's Day season extra sweet!(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:03 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dunkin’ gives new meaning to the word “sweetheart.”

The doughnut chain has a bunch of special treats for Valentine’s Day, including heart-shaped doughnuts.

For a limited time, they’ve also got pink velvet and mocha macchiatos available.

On top of that, Dunkin’ is putting marriage on its menu in New York by debuting an online wedding-themed shop where couples can get hitched with a drive-thru wedding ceremony.

Officials say the marriage menu contest gives couples a safe way to be hitched during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The winners will each receive special wedding gifts from Dunkin’ including professional pictures and a cash prize.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and two others seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday...
Two killed, two injured in three-vehicle crash on Highway 26
The peak intensity of the storm will be Saturday night.
FIRST ALERT: Next snow system arrives this weekend, several inches looking likely
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
State Patrol warns drivers to slow down and limit driving time when roads are slippery.
Latest snow emergencies, closings ahead of snowfall on Saturday

Latest News

FILE - In this April 7, 2020 file photo, workers in protective suits walk past the Hankou...
WHO team visits 2nd Wuhan hospital in virus investigation
President Joe Biden signs an executive order on climate change, in the State Dining Room of the...
Biden warns of growing cost of delay on $1.9T econ aid, stimulus checks plan
A Massachusetts company’s roadable aircraft has been cleared for takeoff
Massachusetts company makes progress on flying car
A Massachusetts company’s roadable aircraft has been cleared for takeoff
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Biden, Democrats hit gas on push for $15 minimum wage