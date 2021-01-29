Crusader Community Health opening new Rockford clinic Feb. 1

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Crusader Community Health will open its new $16 million clinic and administrative office in Rockford on Monday at noon.

The new 49,000 square foot facility will be at 1200 West State St. on Monday, Feb. 1. The project started in Oct. 2019.

A ribbon cutting event will take place at noon with Crusader Community Health and Rockford Chamber of Commerce representatives.

