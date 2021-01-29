Community wears red to show support for girl’s surgery

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The community of Winnebago wore red Thursday to show support of Emmy Brule, a 10-year-old girl who was diagnosed with aplastic anemia late 2020.

On Thursday, Brule got a bone marrow transplant. Earlier this month, the Brule family found out that Emmy’s brother was a perfect bone marrow match, now the pair are in Madison for the surgery.

To show support for Emmy and her family, students and staff at McNair Elementary School and throughout the village wore red t-shirts with the hashtag #Fighter on them. All proceeds from the t-shirt sales are to help fund Emmy’s expensive surgery.

“We just wanted to say thank you to all of the people who supported the Brule’s through the t-shirt fundraiser we sold over one thousand shirts so we were able to give a nice donation to the family. It is a months long journey so there will be a lot of expenses’ so we’re just trying to help the family any way that we can,” Kesse Zambrovitz, teacher and friend of the Brule family said.

The community has already raised more than $22,000 for the surgery. Their goal is to raise $45,000. To donate, you can visit the Children’s Organ Transplant Association’s website.

