Best friends from Byron square off on the college court

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - College teams are getting in as many games as they can against whoever they can. On Thursday, Highland Community College hosted the junior varsity team from Clarke University, a NAIA school out of Dubuque, Iowa.

The Cougars took care of the Pride 122-79. There was more to this game than just victory and defeat for a couple of players in opposite huddles. Tony Eddy from Highland and Will White of Clarke grew up together in Byron. It was the first time the two wore different colored jerseys.

““Growing up, we were always playing basketball in my room, on the little mini hoop or we were playing outside in the driveway, just always competing,” said Eddy. “So, it was awesome that we get to play college together on the same court.”

“It was insane,” explained White. “We were actually cracking jokes the whole game. But, it was all competitive, first time suiting up, you got to be kind of serious, got to lock him up a little bit.”

More than 100 people watched the live stream of the game. Eddy and White agreed they wish their friends and family could attend the game, regardless off the outcome.

“Every time he hit a shot, he just let me know about it,” said Eddy. “Telling me that’s four threes! I would do the same thing back to him.”

“I was making fun of his Pumas. He was making fun of my perm I may have going on. But, it’s all fun.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.