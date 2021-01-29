Advertisement

Belvidere School District looks to hire classroom supervisors

Belvidere school officials hope to hire nearly two dozen people for the positions.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:10 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere School District looks to hire some people to help monitor kids while they learn in the classroom.

With many teachers working remotely or quarantining, the classroom supervisor can allow the teacher to work from home without worrying about students losing focus in their physical absence. The supervisor works with the teacher to keep kids on task.

According to officials with Kelly Education, it solves a short term teaching need but also can be a resume builder.

“This is allowing people to have an experience in the noble profession of education that they may not have otherwise had an opportunity to experience. So we are excited at the possibility that this will open doors and will give people a life experience,” Kelly Education Northeast Vice President of Operations Brad Beckner said.

Belvidere school officials hope to hire nearly two dozen people for the positions. If you are interested you can find the application link on Belvidere District 100′s website.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and two others seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday...
Two killed, two injured in three-vehicle crash on Highway 26
The peak intensity of the storm will be Saturday night.
FIRST ALERT: Next snow system arrives this weekend, several inches looking likely
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
State Patrol warns drivers to slow down and limit driving time when roads are slippery.
Latest snow emergencies, closings ahead of snowfall on Saturday

Latest News

Kindergarten students at Van Buren Elementary school in Janesville learn the day's lessons
Standardized testing back on in Janesville after a year of uncertainty
Freeport business
Downtown Freeport businesses could receive facelift from grant program
Stephenson County leaders begin search for next coroner
Stephenson County leaders begin search for next coroner
Business owners can apply for the grant that will help upgrade the front of stores in downtown...
Downtown Freeport businesses could receive renovation from grant program
Stephenson County Chairperson Bill Hadley says he has to appoint the next coroner by March.
Stephenson County Chairperson Bill Hadley begins search for next coroner