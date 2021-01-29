Belvidere School District looks to hire classroom supervisors

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere School District looks to hire some people to help monitor kids while they learn in the classroom.

With many teachers working remotely or quarantining, the classroom supervisor can allow the teacher to work from home without worrying about students losing focus in their physical absence. The supervisor works with the teacher to keep kids on task.

According to officials with Kelly Education, it solves a short term teaching need but also can be a resume builder.

“This is allowing people to have an experience in the noble profession of education that they may not have otherwise had an opportunity to experience. So we are excited at the possibility that this will open doors and will give people a life experience,” Kelly Education Northeast Vice President of Operations Brad Beckner said.

Belvidere school officials hope to hire nearly two dozen people for the positions. If you are interested you can find the application link on Belvidere District 100′s website.

