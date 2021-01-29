Belvidere boys bowling ready to compete in shortened season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - High school sports are on their way back here in the Stateline, with games possibly starting as early as next week. Despite being a low-risk sport in Phase 4, there will not be a boys or girls bowling state series. However, that has not stopped the Belvidere boys from wanting to compete.

The Bucs are back to work at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford preparing for a shortened 2021 season. What that looks like is still to be determined, as athletic directors try to finalize game schedules. Belvidere is coming off its first trip to state since 2006. Head coach Marc Felix is glad to be bowling in any capacity. But with a few key bowlers graduating last year, he knows playing a lot of games may not be completely beneficial for a young team.

“I love taking a match, win or lose, picking it apart and working on what needs to be worked on for the next match,” said Felix. “If we squeeze all these games in, it’s not going to be ideal to be able to correct those issues, for the next match to be successful.

“When we came back from that pause, they were dusty, they were rusty. They needed to get that off them. If we’re not getting these practices in, it’s going to be hard to be competitive at the level we want to be.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.