Advertisement

Belvidere boys bowling ready to compete in shortened season

By Joe Olmo
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:15 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - High school sports are on their way back here in the Stateline, with games possibly starting as early as next week. Despite being a low-risk sport in Phase 4, there will not be a boys or girls bowling state series. However, that has not stopped the Belvidere boys from wanting to compete.

The Bucs are back to work at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford preparing for a shortened 2021 season. What that looks like is still to be determined, as athletic directors try to finalize game schedules. Belvidere is coming off its first trip to state since 2006. Head coach Marc Felix is glad to be bowling in any capacity. But with a few key bowlers graduating last year, he knows playing a lot of games may not be completely beneficial for a young team.

“I love taking a match, win or lose, picking it apart and working on what needs to be worked on for the next match,” said Felix. “If we squeeze all these games in, it’s not going to be ideal to be able to correct those issues, for the next match to be successful.

“When we came back from that pause, they were dusty, they were rusty. They needed to get that off them. If we’re not getting these practices in, it’s going to be hard to be competitive at the level we want to be.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and two others seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday...
Two killed, two injured in three-vehicle crash on Highway 26
The peak intensity of the storm will be Saturday night.
FIRST ALERT: Next snow system arrives this weekend, several inches looking likely
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
State Patrol warns drivers to slow down and limit driving time when roads are slippery.
Latest snow emergencies, closings ahead of snowfall on Saturday

Latest News

The Titans are one of many area teams ramping up practices in preparation of the shortened...
Boylan boys back to work preparing for basketball season
In this picture from 2020, the Auburn girls basketball team celebrates winning its first NIC-10...
NIC-10 releases boys and girls basketball schedule for 2021
Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
For the first time in college, Byron natives Tony Eddy and Will White played against each other.
Best friends from Byron square off on the college court
Highland Community College hosted the junior varsity team from Clarke University, a NAIA school.
Clarke University vs. Highland, Men's Basketball - Jan. 28, 2021