16 people displaced by Friday morning fire in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Freeport Fire Department was called to a fire at a multi-family residence that broke out while residents were sleeping early Friday morning.

Eight family members living in the most heavily involved unit, were awoken by smoke detectors, and were able to escape the blaze from 509 W. Broadway St. at 3:30 a.m.

One member of the family was treated and released at FHN Memorial Hospital for minor burns. In all, 16 individuals were displaced due to damage from the fire, according to the Freeport Fire Department.

Freeport firefighters worked for several hours. Damage estimates are not available. Investigators have conducted an initial investigation to find the fire’s origin, a cause has yet to be determined.

