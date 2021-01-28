Winnebago County Health Department in need of volunteers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department is in need of volunteers.

Volunteers are needed by the health department to assist with the COVID-19 response. If you are interested in volunteering visit here.

“Our mission is aligned with the Mission of the Winnebago County Health Department and the National Medical Reserve Corps,” according to organizers.

