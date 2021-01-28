Advertisement

SwedishAmerican Women and Children’s facility opening March 9

The center will also feature an auditorium and a roof-top garden.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new facility for women and children will be opening in Rockford on March 9.

SwedishAmerican’s four-story Women and Children’s Tower at 1401 E. State St. will be 110,000 square feet and house pediatric specialty clinics, labor and delivery, and NICU. The center will also feature an auditorium and a roof-top garden.

“It’s really important for moms to deliver in a place where they are comfortable, where they feel safe. Many times, once a mom has come to a hospital and delivered and had great care and received great service, they will usually choose that hospital for their choice hospital going forward in life,” Jen Callison of SwedishAmerican said.

The new tower created approximately 400 union labor construction jobs and dozens of new permanent healthcare jobs, according to SwedishAmerican.

The building will house two operating rooms and recovery rooms in labor and delivery. There will also be 14 private labor and delivery rooms that include additional beds, plus 20 mother and baby suites. A family lounge and two family overnight rooms will be available for families who live an extreme distance away or have a critically ill baby.

Once open in less than two months, inside the hospital will be monitors in each labor and delivery room that allow for moms to see the live birth. Lactation consultants will be available seven days a week, including outpatient appointments, according to SwedishAmerican.

