OSF HealthCare contacting more patients about COVID-19 vaccine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As Illinois moves into Phase 1b of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, OSF HealthCare is preparing to offer vaccinations to some patients.

The exact timing of the vaccinations will be determined in collaboration with county health departments. Because initial vaccine supply will be limited, OSF providers will monitor and prioritize vaccines for those who meet specific criteria, based on their medical history, OSF said.

“In some areas across our Ministry we anticipate receiving a limited number of doses this week, which will be offered to those who are 65-years-old and older, who are at the highest risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing complications,” Sarah Overton, RN, MSN, chief nursing officer and vice president of clinical services for OSF Multispecialty Services said. Patients who meet the age requirement with multiple chronic diseases such as congestive heart failure, chronic pulmonary disease and diabetes, to name a few, will be among the first contacted. “We are pleased that we are closer to being able to offer the vaccine to members of communities we serve.”

With a high level of interest in receiving the vaccine, OSF is asking its patients and members of the general public to exercise patience. The medical care provider is concerned that hospital or physician office phone lines could be overwhelmed. OSF wants to be sure those who need urgent medical care can get through, according to an announcement on Thursday.

“When we are able to vaccinate patients, we will reach out to them using OSF MyChart or phone based on the contact information we have for them,” Overton said. The OSF website is being updated frequently as the process of vaccine distribution moves forward. Instead of calling, the public is asked to go here for updates.

While the COVID-19 vaccination is free, health care providers are allowed to charge an administrative fee which helps cover costs associated with things such as wages for the health care workers who are giving the shots and documenting patient information, and for storing and transporting the vaccine for use at vaccination clinics, OSF said.

Insurance plans and governmental payers are required to pay for the administration fees with no out-of-pocket expense to patients. OSF HealthCare also believes no individual should have to pay for this administrative fee and will not pass the costs on to anyone without insurance. If you receive a bill for the administrative fee or a notice from your insurance company that the administrative fee is being applied toward your deductible, contact OSF HealthCare at (800) 421-5700.

