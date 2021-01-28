Higher speed on the road means greater risk for drivers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - New crash tests from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety reveals moderate increases in speed could have deadly consequences.

The study tested crashes at speeds of 40 to 56 miles per hour and results showed the slightly increased speeds was enough to increase the drivers risk of death, as many people tend to drive above posted speed limits on the highway.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety said speeding may let drivers arrive to their destination a few minutes early, but the tradeoff of risks isn’t worth it.

