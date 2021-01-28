FIRST ALERT: Quiet end to work week, next winter storm arrives this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - January 2021 is almost done and it will end on a very active note. Remember, January in the second snowiest month on average for Rockford so it should come as no surprise that we’re talking about snow. It’ll be quiet until the weekend but it will be on the somewhat chillier side of things through the end of the work week.

Mostly clear skies and seasonably cold conditions are expected to end the week with forecast high temperatures in the lower to mid 20s. Thursday night and Friday morning will also be cold with lows in the single digits to below zero at times. Be sure to pack on those layers. In fact, Rockford officially recorded its first sub-zero low temperature of the season with a low of -1 degree that occurred Thursday morning. By this time normally we should have 8 days with a sub-zero temperature so it’s been a bit delayed and warmer overall.

Once we get through the work week, we turn our eyes to round #2 of the week on a winter storm just in time for the weekend. The potential for some significant snowfall exists and we can say with high confidence it will be once again that heavy, wet snow we saw from the last event. We are also fairly confident at this point in time that the heaviest snow potential exists for Saturday night.

However there are still plenty of uncertainties with this system. The exact placement is still up in the air and the exact snowfall potential is still being fine-tuned. But much like the last time, there will be a cutoff as to who the heftier totals and who will see totals more on the lower side. It’s also possible, as of now well south of Rockford could see more of a rain/snow mix. But most of us will see accumulating snow.

Check back for updates later Thursday and throughout the day Friday and be prepared for the next storm for later Saturday and into very early Sunday.

