Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Quiet end to work week, next winter storm arrives this weekend

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - January 2021 is almost done and it will end on a very active note. Remember, January in the second snowiest month on average for Rockford so it should come as no surprise that we’re talking about snow. It’ll be quiet until the weekend but it will be on the somewhat chillier side of things through the end of the work week.

Mostly clear skies and seasonably cold conditions are expected to end the week with forecast high temperatures in the lower to mid 20s. Thursday night and Friday morning will also be cold with lows in the single digits to below zero at times. Be sure to pack on those layers. In fact, Rockford officially recorded its first sub-zero low temperature of the season with a low of -1 degree that occurred Thursday morning. By this time normally we should have 8 days with a sub-zero temperature so it’s been a bit delayed and warmer overall.

Once we get through the work week, we turn our eyes to round #2 of the week on a winter storm just in time for the weekend. The potential for some significant snowfall exists and we can say with high confidence it will be once again that heavy, wet snow we saw from the last event. We are also fairly confident at this point in time that the heaviest snow potential exists for Saturday night.

However there are still plenty of uncertainties with this system. The exact placement is still up in the air and the exact snowfall potential is still being fine-tuned. But much like the last time, there will be a cutoff as to who the heftier totals and who will see totals more on the lower side. It’s also possible, as of now well south of Rockford could see more of a rain/snow mix. But most of us will see accumulating snow.

Check back for updates later Thursday and throughout the day Friday and be prepared for the next storm for later Saturday and into very early Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Every time snow falls Norm Kappes gets out his snow blower and helps his neighbors clear their...
74-year-old Rockford man removes snow for neighbors
Two people are dead and two others seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday...
Two killed, two injured in three-vehicle crash on Highway 26
Rockford Park District announces winner
Rockford Park District announces Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition winner
A Freeport building is completely destroyed after heavy snow caused the roof to collapse during...
Freeport building collapses following Saturday’s snowstorm.
Timing out the winter storm impacts
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Road conditions deteriorate late Saturday, several inches of snow follow

Latest News

All winter long, we had been running below normal in terms of snow. That is no longer the case.
February to start on quiet note, but big changes loom
Bitterly cold air is due in later this week and especially this weekend.
Mark's Sunday Forecast -- 1/31/2021
Timing out the winter storm impacts
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Road conditions deteriorate late Saturday, several inches of snow follow
Timing out the winter storm impacts
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 1/30/20221
Saturday night is where the most heavy snow will fall.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy snow arrives late Saturday, several inches likely